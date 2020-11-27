Prince Charles and Camilla restrict comments on Twitter page after being trolled by The Crown viewers

SINGAPORE - Twitter comments have been restricted on the Twitter account of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, following an influx of trolling from users apparently angered by the the most recent series of The Crown.

The royal couple's Clarence House Twitter account is now restricted, and only people who the account follows, or those who are mentioned in one of their Tweets, are allowed to reply to them directly.

The move follows increased online attention on the couple after the release of The Crown season four, which covers the time period between 1977 and 1990. It also introduces Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, to the narrative.

Released on Nov 15, the show delves into their well-chronicled love triangle, where Prince Charles is portrayed cheating on Princess Diana with Camilla.

Viewers, seemingly angered by the show's portrayal of Princess Diana's treatment at the hands of Charles and Camilla have also taken to Instagram.

Hoards of comments are also being left on posts on the Clarence House Instagram account, but instead of trolling Charles or Camilla, they express support for Diana with heart emojis or saying "Diana Forever".