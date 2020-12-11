PopVultures Podcast: Netflix's The Crown and all that Diana drama

#PopVultures Ep37: The Crown and all that Diana Drama!

31:15 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

This week the #PopVultures Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo wade into the world of prestige drama - Netflix's hit series The Crown, about the British royal family and the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

In Season Four, its latest season, The Crown covered what everyone was waiting for - the toxic, dramatic and eventually tragic marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Palace insiders and friends of Prince Charles have lambasted Season Four - calling it an inaccurate and unfair version of events. British culture secretary Oliver Dowden even wrote to Netflix, hoping the service would add a disclaimer declaring The Crown as a work of fiction.

The #PopVultures recap some of the royal drama and talk about what events in the show made the British royal family so unhappy, and share their own thoughts on the show.

They also discuss whether the royal family's reaction to the series triggered a Streisand effect - unintentionally contributing to the popularity or publicising something one intended to hide.

Also, Sam Jo imitates Margaret Thatcher! Tune in!

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read her stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp