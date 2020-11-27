PopVultures Podcast: Harry Styles in a dress and what it means for men

#PopVultures Ep 36: Harry Styles in a dress and what it means for men

29:30 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

Pop culture pundits Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss British singer-songwriter Harry Styles and his historic Vogue magazine cover, where he treads the Fine Line between menswear and female fashion. The former One Direction boy band member, who became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue solo, wore a lace-trimmed ball gown and a tuxedo jacket for the shoot.

Many praised the move for being a Sign Of The Times, but conservative political commentators criticised the cover with the rallying cry: "Bring back manly men."

The #PopVultures share their take on the sartorial saga, explore Styles' long History with androgynous fashion (from the Met Gala to Saturday Night Live) and his musical influences (from Queen's Freddie Mercury to the Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain), as well as dissect the social constructs of masculinity and manliness.

Meanwhile, Jan can't help Falling for Styles, Sam Jo Lights Up at the thought of sheer shirts, and podcast assistant and former Directioner Penelope Lee weighs in on whether Styles is still her Golden boy.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

