PopVultures Podcast: GOT7 and longevity of pop idol groups

#PopVultures Ep 39: GOT7 and longevity of pop idol groups

34:01 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

In their first episode of 2021, #PopVultures Jan Lee and Sam Jo discuss some K-pop news - the exodus of GOT7 members from their management agency JYP Entertainment. They recap the details of the GOT7 exit, discuss the social media shadiness that went down, and ponder the future of GOT7.

Covering the examples of J-pop boy band Arashi, the changing cast of UK girl group Sugababes, the not-so-harmonious Fifth Harmony, the tragic tale of TLC, and the reunion of Taiwanese boy band 5566, the #PopVultures examine the longevity of pop idol groups, the factors crucial for groups with staying power and reasons for an early demise.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

