PopVultures Podcast: Can I Tell You Something Crazy?How Anita Mui started a triad war

Mui, who was also known for her acting performances in movies like Rouge (1987), wanted to shed her pop diva persona to focus on acting and charity. She was ready for a career pivot and a new beginning. Unfortunately, things went sideways quickly.

On May 4, 1992, Mui was at a celebration with friends at Take One karaoke, having fun and drinks. But at the same venue was a film producer named Wong Long-wai, who reportedly asked her to do the thing she had retired from - to sing for him. She refused. Wong slapped her across the face. Three days later, he was shot dead.

In this episode of Can I Tell You Something Crazy, #PopVultures host Jan Lee looks at the infamous Anita Mui slapping incident that forced the pop diva to flee her beloved city, and looks back at how Hong Kong’s golden era of cinema came to be overrun by guns, triads and thugs.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

