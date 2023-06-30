PopVultures Podcast: Can I Tell You Something Crazy? The lawsuit that broke K-pop boy band TVXQ in half

With 800,000 fans in their Korean fanclub - the most of any K-pop group at the time - and 200,000 fans in their Japanese fanclub, TVXQ were superstars. As one of the earliest breakout K-pop groups of the Hallyu wave in the early 2000s, they were the first Korean act to headline a concert in Malaysia and the first Korean group invited to perform at the Japanese New Year’s Eve music programme Kohaku Uta Gassen.

But everything came to a halt in July 2009. At the peak of their popularity, three members of the group - Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu, who would later come to be known as JYJ - sued their management agency SM Entertainment and asked to be let go from their contracts. But fellow members U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, insisted on staying with the company, splitting the group’s considerable fandom in two.

Hot on the heels of the recent attempt by three members of another SM Entertainment group - Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of EXO - to terminate their contracts with the company, #PopVultures host Jan Lee revisits the watershed 40-month legal dispute between SM Entertainment and former TVXQ members.

With the help of K-pop scholar and senior lecturer at Macquarie University Dr Thomas Baudinette, she examines the aftershocks the case left on the industry, which can still be felt even today.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang, Eden Soh and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Paxton Pang

