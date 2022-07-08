#PopVultures Podcast: BTS Takes A Break and Fans Are ‘Jung-shooked’

BTS dropped their bombshell announcement during their streamed annual "FESTA" dinner. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
47 sec ago

Synopsis: Twice a month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

The K-pop supergroup BTS announced on June 14 that they were taking an indefinite break from one of the world’s most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.

The seven members, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, dropped the bombshell during their streamed annual “FESTA” dinner, part of a celebration that marks their anniversary as a group. Fans are worried this could be the end of the Bangtan Era.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee shares her views on the announcement, the details of the hiatus and how this is a good thing for BTS to grow as artists and people.

Highlights (tap/click above):

02:07  Announcement of the hiatus and the chain reaction that followed

10:09  Impacts of BTS on the music industry

15:30  Thoughts about BTS' hiatus announcement

31:40  Will BTS be back in the future?

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Pax Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Pax Pang

---

