PopVultures Podcast: BTS Takes A Break and Fans Are ‘Jung-shooked’

The seven members, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, dropped the bombshell during their streamed annual “FESTA” dinner, part of a celebration that marks their anniversary as a group. Fans are worried this could be the end of the Bangtan Era.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee shares her views on the announcement, the details of the hiatus and how this is a good thing for BTS to grow as artists and people.

Highlights (tap/click above):

02:07 Announcement of the hiatus and the chain reaction that followed

10:09 Impacts of BTS on the music industry

15:30 Thoughts about BTS' hiatus announcement

31:40 Will BTS be back in the future?

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Pax Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Pax Pang

