PopVultures Podcast: Blowing Raspberries with the Razzies

#PopVultures Ep 44: Blowing Raspberries with the Razzies

30:49 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

As awards season goes into full swing, the #PopVultures take a close look at the film industry's most notorious ceremony: The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, which recognises the worst in cinema.

What started as a makeshift parody of the Academy Awards in someone's living room is now celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Jan and Sam Jo look back on Razzie favourites like Sylvester Stallone and Madonna, and recount iconic moments, like Halle Berry accepting her Worst Actress award for Catwoman in 2005.

The hosts also discuss this year's nominees, from Sia to Anne Hathaway, and wonder if the Razzies are still relevant in a world where misogyny has no place and art has become increasingly subjective.

Finally, they bite the bullet and give out their very own Golden Wolfberries to some of Asia's most underwhelming performers. Here's a quick look at this episode:

1. History of the Razzies (2:40)

2. Famous alumni and sporting celebrities (5:50)

3. Notable nominees this year (12:19)

4. Why the Razzies still matter (or not) (16:26)

5. Who should get a Golden Raspberry/Wolfberry? (24:20)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

