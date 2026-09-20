Pop star Ed Sheeran calls Gaza situation ‘unjustifiable’ following row

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Ed Sheeran’s comments come after rapper Macklemore was booted from the tour after shouting “Free Palestine” at a New Jersey concert earlier in September.

PHILADELPHIA – Pop star Ed Sheeran said on Sept 19 the situation in Gaza is “unjustifiable”, following a wave of criticism that he had failed to back his opening act who was booted from their tour after making pro-Palestinian comments.

Sheeran, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, instead blaming the tour promoter.

“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he said as he opened his show in Philadelphia, his first since the controversy involving rapper Macklemore.

The American artist had declared “Free Palestine” at a New Jersey concert in September, drawing backlash from owners of stadiums hosting future Loop Tour dates.

Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the Shape Of You singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.

“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry,” an emotional Sheeran told his audience, who responded with cheers.

He had been accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners – led by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft – and was targeted by boycott calls.

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the concert, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free, free Palestine”.

Officers in a dozen police cars kept watch over the peaceful gathering from a distance.

Some of the fans streaming into the stadium said they had hesitated about going to the show due to the controversy, but ultimately decided to attend and enjoy the music.

But others like Brandon Ateke changed their plans.

The 18-year-old Brown University student accused Sheeran of “complicity” with Kraft and others in silencing Macklemore.

“I decided to not attend the concert and instead attend the protest to bring light to the genocide going on in Gaza today,” he said.

At a time when a growing number of artistes are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza and West Bank settler violence, Sheeran had until now maintained an apolitical stance.

“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them,” the British performer said on Sept 15 on Instagram.

However, he said, “those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum”.

On Sept 19 , a pro-Palestinian group urged artistes, fans and crew members to stay away from his concerts.

“We now extend our call for boycotting Ed Sheeran’s entire world tour, including the upcoming Latin American dates, and the as-yet-unannounced European leg,” the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) said.

Solo show?

Sheeran started his show on Sept 19 evening alone on stage, without an opening act.

The groups that quit the tour included Sheeran’s backing band as well as performer Finneas, who rose to fame collaborating with his pop superstar sister Billie Eilish.

Since Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023 following the worst attack on the country in its history by militant group Hamas, the toll on Palestinians and the wider issue of Palestinian rights have emerged as a rallying cry in the entertainment industry.

From the Oscars to the Emmys, top music awards ceremonies and European film festivals, the Gaza war has frequently pushed its way onto the agenda.

The massive Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 73,800 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

On Sept 19, Gaza authorities said the latest Israeli fire had killed at least four people, including a 10-year-old girl. AFP