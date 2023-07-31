Pop diva Coco Lee’s friends deliver moving tributes at her memorial service

An angel and sunshine who warms the hearts of those around her - this best sums up how endearing Mandopop superstar Coco Lee was to her family and friends who bade farewell to the songbird for the last time on Monday, more than three weeks after she died at the age of 48.

Her memorial service at a funeral home in her birthplace Hong Kong is decorated with a medley of white, pink, purple and light blue flowers surrounding her brown coffin. Three striking pink flower wreaths in the shape of heart stand next to the coffin.

Among the attendees, who are clad in black, are singers Jenny Tseng and Elva Hsiao who also gave eulogies remembering Lee, whose real name is Ferren Lee.

Lee’s sister Nancy started a livestream video of the memorial service on her YouTube channel at 4pm with more than 40 celebrities and friends like action star Jackie Chan and singer Jolin Tsai recounting their memories with Lee in pre-recorded videos.

Singaporean superstars JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, as well as renowned artistes like Aaron Kwok, Andy Lau, Karen Mok and Fish Leong, also paid their tributes to the late star.

Many remember Lee as a talented friend full of warmth and sunshine who touched everyone’s hearts.

In one clip, singer-composer Wang Leehom shared simple moments from the early days of his career working with Lee in Taiwan.

“One day in the office, she bought some really tasty drinks for everyone. I took a sip and thought how could this thing taste so good,” said Wang, who asked Lee for the name of the beverage.

“Then Coco, in her sunny voice, said Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino. I was wondering if she was speaking Italian,” Wang said, adding that the exchange happened in 1998 when the US coffee chain first entered Taiwan.

“I will forever remember that it was Coco who bought me my first cup of Starbucks.”

Acclaimed director Lee Ang recalled seeing the late singer when she performed A Love Before Time, the stirring theme song of his award-winning movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, at the Oscars in 2001.

“She looked at me and said cutely ‘I’m the first Asian to stand on this stage, I will do my very, very best to sing’. Her adorable image is still present in my heart,” said Lee Ang.

Her high school classmate in San Francisco, Ms Grace Lee, said she first met Lee when they were both 13, describing Lee as “refined, popular and of course, so beautiful”.

She recalled their childhood memories and time spent together in the US like playing football and watching sunset at Santa Monica in Los Angeles.

“When I was with her, I felt free to be whoever I was because I knew she would not judge me, that she loved me no matter what, just as I love her,” said Ms Lee.

She drew parallels between their friendship and a sunflower, describing their friendship as “bright, warm, wild and free, growing in the wilderness”.

Ms Lee said: “Because we never knew when we would see each other again, it was always hard, so hard for us to say goodbye.”

She added: “And just like always, I don’t know when but I know we will see each other again, Ferren, pinky swear.”

Meanwhile, there were at least 10,000 fans from all over the world watching the livestream video at one point, with some leaving comments expressing their condolences and the loss they felt for Lee.

The event at Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point in the eastern part of Hong Kong will be held over two days until Tuesday.

Members of the public and the media are allowed to enter in groups from 6pm to 10pm on Monday. Fans were seen laying flowers near the casket after paying their respects.

Among those who gave their eulogies on Monday was Mr Jonathan Serbin, the co-president of Warner Music Asia. Lee joined the music entertainment company in 2022.

He said: “Coco Lee was a true legend in the music industry but just as importantly, she was kind, compassionate and a great friend and mentor to everyone in the world including everyone in this room.

“We will miss her dearly. The only consolation of course is her music will live on for artists and fans around the world in the generations to come.”

Local media reported that funeral wreaths from her fans and celebrity friends like producer Edward Chan and Taiwanese diva A-mei have been steadily streaming in since the early hours of the day.