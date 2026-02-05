Pokemon outdoor theme park opens in Tokyo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pokemon characters attend the opening ceremony of PokePark Kanto in Inagi City, Tokyo on Feb 5.

TOKYO – A Pokemon-themed area has opened in an amusement park in the suburbs of Tokyo, making it the first outdoor permanent attraction featuring the globally popular Japanese game and animation creatures.

PokePark Kanto, which opened on Feb 5, covers about 26,000 sq m within the amusement park operated by Yomiuri Land in Inagi, western Tokyo, with more than 600 characters, including the iconic yellow Pikachu, welcoming visitors.

Upon arrival, visitors can receive a commemorative medal via the smartphone app Pokemon Home once a day, randomly selected from among five designs. They can also receive a Poke Lids medal once a day on the same app by visiting a manhole cover in Sedge Town.

Tickets will be allocated by lottery or sold on a first-come, first-served basis for entry. Prices will vary by day and ticket type.

Two types of tickets are currently available, including the Ace Trainer’s Pass, which allows entry to both the forest and two zones at any time and use priority lanes for attractions. The pass is priced from 14,000 yen (S$113) for visitors aged 13 and older.

The other type on sale now, the Trainer’s Pass, allows a single entry to the forest zone during a specified time slot, with no re-entry, and unlimited access to the town zone. Its price starts at 7,900 yen for visitors aged 13 and older.

A woman walks past the gate of PokePark Kanto in Inagi, Tokyo prefecture, on Feb 6. PHOTO: AFP

The Town Pass, a third type, with its price starting at 4,700 yen for visitors aged 13 and older, will be available in May for visitors who cannot enter the forest area or wish to visit only the town zone. Children under the age of three can enter the town area without tickets.

To enter the forest area, a nature-filled zone with steep hills and stairs, visitors must be at least five years old. There are also other restrictions in place to ensure visitor safety.

All ticket types will also include admission to the Yomiuriland amusement park. KYODO NEWS



