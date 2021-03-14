Plot new heights to grow grass

At the Bateman Mosida Farms outside Elberta in Utah, the United States, high-density feed grass seeds are loaded onto trays in a Grov Olympus vertical farming machine. In a controlled environment, the seeds can take between five and seven days to germinate. The machine (above) used to grow sprouted wheat and barley grass uses about 860 sq ft of space and 95 per cent less water to produce between 2,200kg and 2,700kg of grass a day, hence replacing more than 141,000 sq m of land.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE