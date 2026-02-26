‘Please try to restock’: Starbucks’ kebaya-clad bear keychain sells out online within hours of launch

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans went on a “bear hunt” after Starbucks Singapore released a plush bear keychain donning a Nonya kebaya on Feb 25 .

The keychains sold out on its official online channels within a few hours of the launch, Starbucks Singapore’s head of commercial Ruth Yam told The Straits Times on Feb 26.

Checks by ST found that they were sold out at several physical outlets too, including Nex, Toa Payoh HDB Hub, Zhongshan Mall in Balestier and 313@Somers et.

The keychain is no longer available on Starbucks’ website.

Several netizens took to Starbucks Singapore’s Feb 25 Instagram launch post to express their disappointment at missing out on the keychain.

One user with the handle alvina_14 said: “This is iconic... Please try to restock. A piece of Singapore culture for keeps.”

Another netizen with the username uyen_ariel wrote: “Why so fast out of stock?”

But hope is not lost for prospective collectors. Ms Yam said that the coffee chain is “working closely with our teams to replenish stocks where possible, so more customers can enjoy the collection without missing out”.

The keychains are part of Starbucks Singapore’s latest merchandise collection highlighting Peranakan culture, which also includes a ceramic mug decorated with patterns in the style of Peranakan tile designs, also called majolica tiles.

The keychain and mug cost $29.90 each .

On why Starbucks chose to theme the collection after Peranakan culture, Ms Yam said: “We are always looking for meaningful ways to celebrate the cultures and communities that shape Singapore, and our Peranakan collection was created in that spirit – as a tribute to the artistry, heritage and everyday beauty of a culture that is deeply woven into Singapore’s culture.

“In the same way that our Global Discovery Series Collection has become a favourite keepsake, we hope this collection offers visitors a meaningful way to bring a piece of their Singapore memories home.”

She added that Starbucks Singapore is grateful for the enthusiasm the collection has received, and that it will continue to create locally inspired pieces that celebrate Singapore’s culture.

Starbucks Singapore had blended facets of Singaporean culture in its previous merchandise collections, which included bear plushies in lion dance costumes, keychains of its popular bearista figurine dressed like the Merlion, and tote bags printed with illustrations of hawker centre fare.

Its Singapore-exclusive collaboration with Japanese brand Mofusand, featuring the popular cat designs created by Japanese illustrator Juno, sold out on the first day of its launch in August 2025.