Please show Yeon-jin no mercy, The Glory star Lim Ji-yeon says

SEOUL – While some actors who play villain roles ask viewers to sympathise with their characters, insisting that villains might also turn out to be likeable in the end, Lim Ji-yeon wants viewers of The Glory to have no mercy on her character, school bully Park Yeon-jin.

“I wanted Yeon-jin to be hated by all The Glory fans. I hoped for her not to be tolerated nor understood, not even for a moment. Even I, who played Yeon-jin in the series, could not forgive her,” Lim told The Korea Herald in a firm tone.

In an interview with reporters on Friday at a cafe in Sinsa-dong, in southern Seoul, Lim conveyed her feelings about the iconic character in Netflix’s blood-soaked revenge drama, The Glory.

Lim felt that the series was a big challenge for her because Yeon-jin was the first villain role of her 12-year acting career. The actor said she believes it takes just as much effort for a character to be hated by viewers as it takes to be loved.

“If I have gotten all the drama’s fans to despise Yeon-jin, then it seems like my mission has been accomplished successfully,” she said.

The 32-year-old actor shared that Yeon-jin received more attention than expected as the series centres on Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo), a revenge-driven female lead, and her vengeance story after surviving horrific abuse in high school.

“Dong-eun called me (Yeon-jin) out in almost every episode. Maybe that’s why the name got stuck in viewers’ heads and led the drama’s fans to have interest in my character,” Lim said, sharing her thoughts on why her character, Yeon-jin, garnered so much interest to the point where the character became a popular meme in South Korea.

The actress added that Yeon-jin was a multi-dimensional character who has the face of an angel but the heart of a devil.

“Because I was the villain, I thought Yeon-jin might be a one-dimensional character – a vicious bully. But screenwriter Kim Eun-sook emphasised that Yeon-jin is an angel in front of her husband and the world’s prettiest woman as a weather forecaster,” Lim said.

“But she becomes a heartless villain who feels no remorse for her past deeds in front of the victims. This multi-dimensional side might have triggered the viewers’ interest as well,” the actress continued.

When asked about how her character ended up, Lim said that Yeon-jin received a well-deserved punishment.

“I think it was the best way to finish Yeon-jin’s story. Unlike the other four – Sa-ra, Hye-jeong, Myeong-oh and Jae-joon, Yeon-jin needs to repent for her past deeds by undergoing the same experience,” the actor said.

“Nevertheless, I am certain that Yeon-jin is not reflecting on her mistakes,” she added.