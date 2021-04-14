Plastic lake

Bolivia's Uru Uru lake is more plastic than water, with discarded bottles, containers, toys and tyres (above) stretching out towards the horizon, a dystopian image reflecting years of human pollution and the scar of climate change. The highland lake in the Oruro Department of western Bolivia suffered a major drought in 2016 that drastically lowered its water levels while rivers that flow into it have deposited mountains of plastic waste in its waters over years.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
But as front-loaders and dump trucks hauled away the mountains of rubbish, she held out hope: "I think if we all do our little bit, by picking up our garbage or coming to help here, then we are going to make this place beautiful in a while."PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Last week, hundreds of people gathered up waste from the surface of the lake, whose waters have also been contaminated by nearby industry and mining. "We are at this moment in a garbage dump, which we have caused since we are the destroyers of the planet," volunteer Magali Huarachi, 28, told Reuters while standing amid plastic bottles on a dried-out part of the lake. "I am now in a lake, but made of plastic."PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
