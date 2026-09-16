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Planning a trip with AI? Here’s how to do it better

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To get more tailored results, shower the bot with personal details and any advice you’ve already gotten.

To get more tailored results, shower the bot with personal details and any advice you’ve already gotten.

PHOTO: AFP

Seth Kugel

  • AI travel planning works best with detailed, personal prompts rather than generic questions to get tailored and meaningful results.
  • Users should ask bots for follow-up questions and provide continuous input to refine and improve the travel itinerary.
  • AI tools have limited access to some sites and can make mistakes, so travellers must cross-check recommendations and save their planning progress.

AI generated

If artificial intelligence can quickly find needles in legal haystacks, crack long-unsolved math problems and create retro 1980s images convincing enough to be Bon Jovi album covers, why is it so bad at planning a week in Rome?

Blame it on the prompts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.