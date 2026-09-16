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Planning a trip with AI? Here’s how to do it better

To get more tailored results, shower the bot with personal details and any advice you’ve already gotten.

If artificial intelligence can quickly find needles in legal haystacks, crack long-unsolved math problems and create retro 1980s images convincing enough to be Bon Jovi album covers, why is it so bad at planning a week in Rome?

Blame it on the prompts.