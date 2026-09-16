Planning a trip with AI? Here’s how to do it better
Seth Kugel
- AI travel planning works best with detailed, personal prompts rather than generic questions to get tailored and meaningful results.
- Users should ask bots for follow-up questions and provide continuous input to refine and improve the travel itinerary.
- AI tools have limited access to some sites and can make mistakes, so travellers must cross-check recommendations and save their planning progress.
AI generated
If artificial intelligence can quickly find needles in legal haystacks, crack long-unsolved math problems and create retro 1980s images convincing enough to be Bon Jovi album covers, why is it so bad at planning a week in Rome?
Blame it on the prompts.