Pink Panther saxophonist Plas Johnson dies at 94

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LOS ANGELES - Jazz musician Plas Johnson, whose silky tenor saxophone played the Grammy-winning Pink Panther theme song, died July 15, aged 94, Los Angeles radio station KKJZ reported.

The son of a professional saxophonist, Johnson specialised in jump-blues and R&B before becoming a well-respected live and studio session player who backed many greats – including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Barbra Streisand.

Along with Peter Sellers’ legendary comedic performance as bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the 1963 film, Henry Mancini’s slinky theme song was led by Johnson’s saxophone solo before a full horn section splashed in.

Mancini penned the tune for Johnson, whose nimble style had gained acclaim through his work as a member of The Wrecking Crew, a group of Los Angeles-based session musicians who were the first pick of producers and record executives.

The professional musicians were called on for their exceptional versatility and ability to record with minimal practice, delivering hits quickly.

In a 2008 documentary about the Wrecking Crew, Johnson said it was not uncommon for his work to go uncredited and unpaid – session musicians names were sometimes left off records to spare the band’s egos.

Or session musicians would create a sound and a band to front the music would be found later.

“Worse than not getting the money to play on the hit record, which sold a million copies, was not even have your name on them. And they go dig some white kids up out of high school and put them on the road and call them the name,” Johnson said.

Born in Louisiana, Johnson also spent 15 years in the band of The Merv Griffin show, a popular TV talk show. AFP