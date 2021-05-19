Picture-perfect patios

Visitors check out courtyards of homes during the Cordoba Patios Festival in the Spanish city over the weekend. Since 1921, every year during the first fortnight of May, participants of the festival open their lavishly ornate patios - which are often chock-full with beautiful plants - to the public for visits. Besides offering Instagram-worthy backdrops, the popular festival also hosts other events such as a courtyard competition and performances. It joined Unesco's List of The Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE