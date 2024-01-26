‘Permanent’ jewellery a hit among more Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – To celebrate their love, more Singaporeans are opting for “permanent” jewellery, typically in the form of matching, claspless bracelets welded around their wrists, say local businesses.

With no clasps, these “forever” bracelets are not meant to be removed, although wearers may attempt to snip them off with a pair of scissors.

Ms Jael Tan, 39, and her husband got a pair of 14K gold permanent bracelets in 2023.

“We have always liked the idea of everyday jewellery for couples. The idea of the bracelets being welded close was also very interesting for us,” the nurse told The Straits Times.

Besides couples, some family members and friends are also opting for such jewellery.

Mr Augustine Yuen, for example, bought for himself and his 61-year-old mother a pair of matching 14K white gold permanent anklets in 2023.

The 30-year-old financial agent said: “My mum and I have always been close and I thought permanent anklets would be a symbolic gesture to immortalise our bond.”

Curious Creatures is one local brand that has been offering permanent jewellery since November 2022. Its co-founder Larissa Tan told ST that she has seen an “overwhelming response”.

“For at least six months after launching (the collection), our appointments were always fully booked, and back then we did not have weekend slots available,” she added.

The brand has since started offering weekend slots for permanent jewellery welding at its Ion Orchard flagship outlet, and appointments are always fully booked, she said.

At Singapore-based fine jewellery brand Holly Gray, sales have more than doubled since it offered permanent jewellery in December 2022, said co-founder Hanya Seah, 30.

She said: “Customers first get permanent jewellery for its sentimental value. It’s a contemporary way of symbolising an enduring friendship or relationship.

“They also enjoy the convenience of waking up accessorised, without the hassle to put on or take off jewellery.”