‘Permanent’ jewellery a hit among more Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – To celebrate their love, more Singaporeans are opting for “permanent” jewellery, typically in the form of matching, claspless bracelets welded around their wrists, say local businesses.
With no clasps, these “forever” bracelets are not meant to be removed, although wearers may attempt to snip them off with a pair of scissors.
Ms Jael Tan, 39, and her husband got a pair of 14K gold permanent bracelets in 2023.
“We have always liked the idea of everyday jewellery for couples. The idea of the bracelets being welded close was also very interesting for us,” the nurse told The Straits Times.
Besides couples, some family members and friends are also opting for such jewellery.
Mr Augustine Yuen, for example, bought for himself and his 61-year-old mother a pair of matching 14K white gold permanent anklets in 2023.
The 30-year-old financial agent said: “My mum and I have always been close and I thought permanent anklets would be a symbolic gesture to immortalise our bond.”
Curious Creatures is one local brand that has been offering permanent jewellery since November 2022. Its co-founder Larissa Tan told ST that she has seen an “overwhelming response”.
“For at least six months after launching (the collection), our appointments were always fully booked, and back then we did not have weekend slots available,” she added.
The brand has since started offering weekend slots for permanent jewellery welding at its Ion Orchard flagship outlet, and appointments are always fully booked, she said.
At Singapore-based fine jewellery brand Holly Gray, sales have more than doubled since it offered permanent jewellery in December 2022, said co-founder Hanya Seah, 30.
She said: “Customers first get permanent jewellery for its sentimental value. It’s a contemporary way of symbolising an enduring friendship or relationship.
“They also enjoy the convenience of waking up accessorised, without the hassle to put on or take off jewellery.”
The concept of permanent jewellery was popularised in the United States by brands like Catbird in New York in the 2010s.
Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba have been seen wearing permanent jewellery.
On TikTok, the hashtag #permanentjewellery boasts more than 63 million views.
Curious Creatures’ Ms Tan said she first came across permanent jewellery in the US in 2018 and saw the potential of offering it in Singapore.
“As someone who rarely removes my bracelets, I was intrigued by this concept… Apart from the idea of a custom-fitted bracelet, the idea of an adult friendship bracelet or a promise bracelet was refreshing for this jewellery landscape,” she said.
Permanent jewellery is usually made of solid 14K gold as it is durable enough to withstand wear and tear from daily activities and sports, said Ms Tan.
During the fitting appointment, customers will first select a chain before a technician measures their wrist and welds their permanent jewellery close. Customers can also personalise their custom-fit chains with charms.
Prices for permanent jewellery like a bracelet or anklet are between $115 and $499 at Curious Creatures; additional charms start at $69.
Holly Gray’s Ms Seah said that the welding process is painless as jewellers use a leather pad to protect the customers’ skin so they do not feel the light voltage from the welder. The welding takes about a minute.
While permanent jewellery has a growing fanbase here, some have voiced pragmatic concerns.
“What if we break up?” said Mr Hishamuddin Shafiq, 38, adding that the bracelets also tend to look too feminine for his liking.
The fitness instructor added: “Being a gym coach, I watch people gain (or lose) mass. The jewellery might not fit well when one’s body transforms and it might look too tight or loose when that happens”.
Some schools have strict rules against students wearing jewellery on campus, Ms Tan from Curious Creatures said, so her permanent jewellery customers must be at least 16 years old.
Some questioned if wearing permanent jewellery will set off the metal detector when one passes through airport security. Ms Tan said none of her customers have had issues with this.
However, those who are going for X-rays, CT scans, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans or surgical procedures should remove all their jewellery – permanent or not – to eliminate the chances of burn injuries, according to most hospital guidelines.
Sengkang General Hospital said on its website that jewellery items may also affect the use of electrical equipment during the surgery.
While the jewellery may be carefully cut with scissors, Curious Creatures’ Ms Tan said her customers can return to the store to have their bracelets or anklets safely cut off for free.
The jewellery can be re-welded for $10 to $15.