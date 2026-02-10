For subscribers
Perimenopause’s surprising symptoms: Heart palpitations, tinnitus, dry eyes
- Perimenopause, lasting up to 10 years, can start in a woman's 30s, with diverse symptoms beyond hot flushes, impacting women differently.
- Studies, like the 2023 IWHP study, reveal varied symptoms among Singaporean women, highlighting ethnic differences and the need to recognise diverse experiences.
- Early symptom tracking, lifestyle changes and seeking informed medical advice can improve perimenopause management and long-term health outcomes like bone and heart health.
SINGAPORE – Ms Jean Angus was in her early 40s when she noticed that her body had started behaving differently.
“I’d always had dry skin, but suddenly, the dryness on my shins got so severe that I’d wake myself by scratching at night. Then my face suddenly became oily and congested again,” says the 47-year-old, who works in healthcare communications.