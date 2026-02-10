Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Laurine Lim set up a yoga and wellness studio after yoga helped her with perimenopause symptoms.

SINGAPORE – Ms Jean Angus was in her early 40s when she noticed that her body had started behaving differently.

“I’d always had dry skin, but suddenly, the dryness on my shins got so severe that I’d wake myself by scratching at night. Then my face suddenly became oily and congested again,” says the 47-year-old , who works in healthcare communications.