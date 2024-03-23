Performing arts medicine: Strengthening the minds and bodies of performers

SINGAPORE – Several heavyweight arts groups here have engaged the services of practitioners trained in performing arts medicine (PAM) in recent years, indicating growing demand.

These include the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music and the SAF Central Band, the premier band of the Singapore Armed Forces, which often performs at the Istana for presidential events and welcome ceremonies for foreign dignitaries.

In December 2021, Changi General Hospital (CGH) also launched a Performing Arts Medicine Clinic at the Singapore Sport and Exercise Medicine Centre at Novena Medical Center. Similar services are offered at CGH.

SAF Central Band’s director of music Ignatius Wang Kebin says: “Since 2020, the SAF Central Band has been inviting PAM specialists to conduct workshops for our professional military musicians. These include workshops in addressing performance anxiety, stress management techniques and resilience-building strategies.”

Foam rollers, which aid in muscle recovery and relaxation, are issued to the musicians in the 62-member band and PAM-related exercises are used in their training programme to reinforce strength and recovery.

He adds: “These concerted efforts underscore our commitment to ensure the well-being and performance capabilities of our military musicians.”

Private medical practice Osler Health International has a partnership with the Singapore Symphony Group – which manages the SSO, as well as the Singapore Symphony Choruses and the Singapore National Youth Orchestra – where Dr June Tan Sheren has been the primary care physician for the musicians and administrative staff since 2021.