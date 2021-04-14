Peppa Pig musical to debut at Esplanade in June

SINGAPORE - After Covid-19 scuppered their show here last year, Peppa Pig and her friends will make their debut in June with a new musical.

Peppa Pig Live - Perfect Rainy Day will be the first live international children's production to be staged at the Esplanade Theatre since the pandemic halted live indoor performances last year.

Produced by Millennium Entertainment International and promoted by Biz Trends Media, the show, based on the popular British animated series, has toured cities like Hongkong, Macau and Taiwan.

The story is about Peppa Pig being stuck at home with her family and her friends on a rainy day. To quell the boredom, they put up a play to entertain both themselves and the audience.

Mr Keith Sim, director of Biz Trends Media, says: "Fans of Peppa Pig will be amazed by the careful choreography and storyline, and many of the songs are what children will be familiar with."

The musical, which runs from June 2 to 10, is targeted at children aged two to six. Each show will last 75 minutes and accommodate up to 250 audience members.

Priority sales with a 20 per cent discount starts from Thursday (April 15) until April 21.

Mr Sim says: "During the June school holidays, we hope more kids can enjoy themselves at the show

and that it will also encourage people to come back to the theatres."

Book It / Peppa Pig Live - Perfect Rainy Day

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: June 2 to 10; weekdays, 3.30 and 7pm; weekends, 9.30am, 1, 4.30 and 8pm

Admission: $78, $98 and $118 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) from April 22; Priority sales via the Bookmyshow website starts on Thursday (April 15)

Info: Bookmyshow website