Peppa Pig and friends back on stage

After Covid-19 scuppered their show here last year, Peppa Pig and her friends will make their debut in June with a new musical.

Peppa Pig Live - Perfect Rainy Day will be the first live international children's production to be staged at the Esplanade Theatre since the pandemic halted live indoor performances last year.

Produced by Millennium Entertainment International and promoted by Biz Trends Media, the show, based on the popular British animated series, has toured places such as Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The story is about Peppa Pig being stuck at home with her family and friends on a rainy day. To quell the boredom, they put on a play to entertain themselves and the audience.

Mr Keith Sim, director of Biz Trends Media, says: "Fans of Peppa Pig will be amazed by the careful choreography and storyline. And many of the songs are what children will be familiar with."

The musical, which runs from June 2 to 10, is targeted at children aged two to six. Each show will last 75 minutes and accommodate up to 250 audience members.

Priority sales with a 20 per cent discount starts today and ends next Wednesday.

Mr Sim says: "During the June school holidays, we hope more kids can enjoy themselves at the show and that it will also encourage people to come back to the theatres."