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China-born model Coco, the former girlfriend of late Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, became emotional as she remembered him during a live stream .

Coco, who is 49 years younger than Tse, dated the veteran actor for 12 years.

Tse, popularly known as Sei Gor or Fourth Brother, died at the age of 89 on July 16. His death was announced by his family after his body was cremated on July 20.

According to a report by Dimsum Daily, Coco revealed during the livestream that she last met Tse at a dinner gathering with friends visiting Hong Kong from overseas in late 2018.

After the dinner, they said their goodbyes, never imagining it would be their final farewell.

Coco remembered Tse fondly, describing him as someone who was a father figure, a brother and a confidant all rolled into one.

She said she was so deeply invested in the relationship that when it ended, it left her heartbroken, admitting she had never truly moved on.

Furthermore, she said she measured all her subsequent relationships against what she had with Tse, only to realise that kind of devotion was rare.

On why they broke up, Coco said Tse had become increasingly aware of the age gap between them. Believing his advancing age might limit her future, he chose to end the relationship.

After the breakup, Coco withdrew from public life. It is said she chose to live quietly in her hometown in Henan, China.

She remains single despite her family’s efforts to introduce her to potential partners.

According to the portal, Coco said she remains grateful for the love she shared with Tse and has come to accept the path her life has taken since then. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK