SINGAPORE - Parkinson's disease affects three in every 1,000 Singaporeans aged 50 and older and is a neurodegenerative disorder which leads to muscle tremors and stiffness, difficulty with walking, balance, coordination and even speech.

Mr Kenneth Lam, deputy director, operations and rehabilitation services at St Luke's Hospital, says: "While Parkinson's disease can't be cured, medications and supportive therapies can help manage symptoms and enhance quality of life for patients."