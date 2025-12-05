Pantone 2026 colour of the year is a shade of white called ‘Cloud Dancer’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pantone said Cloud Dancer, also known as Pantone 11-4201, has an “aerated presence” which acted as “a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world".

The colour, also known as Pantone 11-4201, has an “aerated presence” which acted as “a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world”, Pantone said on Dec 4.

This marks the first time Pantone - widely considered the global colour authority - has chosen a shade of white since 1999 when it began naming a colour every year.

“Pantone 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity,” said Pantone Colour Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman in a statement.

“The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

Cloud Dancer and its Pantone trademark will appear on everything from apparel, Motorola smartphones, Play-doh, Post-it notes to Command strips and Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world.

According to American non-profit media organisation NPR, Pantone’s selected shade - chosen annually by a team of experts - acts as a prediction for the upcoming year’s global mood and trends.

However, Cloud Dancer is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Ms Callie Holtermann, a reporter for the Styles section of The New York Times described the shade as “a little flavourless”.

“It’s the colour of cottage cheese and dental floss, of marshmallows and AirPods. It reminds me of the clothes I put on when I’m in a rush and the foods I eat when I have a stomach ache.”

Ms Megan Schweickert said on Instagram: “There are so many colours out there - how can the colour of year be no colour?”

Ms Mariko Lutjen said on Facebook: “Well that’s a recession indicator if I’ve ever seen one LOL.”

Others , however defended the choice.

“I guess with all the chaos and noise in the world, this colour is a restart,” said Ms Cherry Ann on Facebook.

Mr David Builta added on Facebook: “Beauty of cloud... totally astonishing in every way. Simplicity at its finest.”

This is not the first time Pantone has sought to project tranquility and peace with its chosen shade.

Mocha Mousse was chosen for its warmth and harmony in 2025, and 2024’s Peach Fuzz was selected to express a desire to “nurture ourselves and others”.