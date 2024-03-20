Collagen banking for plumper skin: How three-step combination facial treatment renews and contours

Did you know your body’s collagen production begins to slow down around the age of 25 to 30, decreasing by about 1 per cent each year?

It also drops by about 30 per cent for women during the first five years of hitting menopause, says Dr Park Ji-youn, group medical director at Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic.

But why is collagen production important? Dr Park explains: “Imagine collagen as the skin’s scaffolding, providing essential support and structure. As we produce less of it, our skin starts to appear thinner, less firm and bouncy and becomes more susceptible to fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and drooping.”

While you cannot stop nature from taking its course, what you can do is invest in preventive skincare strategies, including holistic collagen banking.

This Korean trend involves combining aesthetic treatments which involve both cold and hot rejuvenation methods to address collagen depletion at different layers of your skin – from the outermost layers to deep within the fat and muscle tissues.

“Cold means injecting skin boosters to stimulate collagen production, and hot means using energy-based devices to heat up the skin layers to a certain degree in order to do the same,” explains Dr Park.

This treatment combination will help amplify collagen production which helps to enhance skin quality, smoothen wrinkles and pores and result in firmer skin, says Dr Park.

“By combining treatments, patients can achieve the desired clinical outcomes with fewer sessions and a shorter overall treatment duration,” she adds.

Three steps to better skin health

At Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, doctors apply the “cold and hot” combination methodology in the OZ Collagen Renewal Suite treatment.

This three-step process uses collagen injectables to stimulate collagen production, paired with energy-based devices to speed up the skin-firming process. Here is how it works.