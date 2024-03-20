Collagen banking for plumper skin: How three-step combination facial treatment renews and contours

Did you know your body’s collagen production begins to slow down around the age of 25 to 30, decreasing by about 1 per cent each year?
It also drops by about 30 per cent for women during the first five years of hitting menopause, says Dr Park Ji-youn, group medical director at Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic.
But why is collagen production important? Dr Park explains: “Imagine collagen as the skin’s scaffolding, providing essential support and structure. As we produce less of it, our skin starts to appear thinner, less firm and bouncy and becomes more susceptible to fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and drooping.”
While you cannot stop nature from taking its course, what you can do is invest in preventive skincare strategies, including holistic collagen banking.
This Korean trend involves combining aesthetic treatments which involve both cold and hot rejuvenation methods to address collagen depletion at different layers of your skin – from the outermost layers to deep within the fat and muscle tissues.
“Cold means injecting skin boosters to stimulate collagen production, and hot means using energy-based devices to heat up the skin layers to a certain degree in order to do the same,” explains Dr Park.
This treatment combination will help amplify collagen production which helps to enhance skin quality, smoothen wrinkles and pores and result in firmer skin, says Dr Park.
“By combining treatments, patients can achieve the desired clinical outcomes with fewer sessions and a shorter overall treatment duration,” she adds.
Three steps to better skin health
At Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, doctors apply the “cold and hot” combination methodology in the OZ Collagen Renewal Suite treatment.
This three-step process uses collagen injectables to stimulate collagen production, paired with energy-based devices to speed up the skin-firming process. Here is how it works.
Step 1: Stimulate natural collagen production
Collagen skinbooster is administered into the targeted areas of the skin such as the cheeks, forehead and neck using fine needles.
“The collagen that is stimulated to grow is recognised by the body as a matrix for new collagen synthesis. This process encourages the skin to repair itself by producing new collagen and enhances skin’s elasticity and firmness,” says Dr Michelle Ng, a resident physician at Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic.
Over a period of three to four weeks, you may see an improvement in how firm and supple your skin feels, a reduction in facial scars, and a smoothening out of fine lines and wrinkles.
“The procedure is suitable for most and involves minimal downtime – patients might feel mild bumps on their skin that will resolve within hours after the treatment, allowing them to return to their daily activities shortly after,” says Dr Ng.
However, it is not suitable for those with bleeding disorders such as hemophilia where the blood does not clot properly, as it could complicate the injection process. It is also not recommended if you are allergic to any components of the collagen injection.
Step 2: Targeted heating of the skin for a tightening effect
The 10therma, a non-invasive radiofrequency (RF) therapy, is then introduced. During this procedure, the RF energy heats the collagen-rich superficial-to-mid layers of the skin. The heat energy helps tighten your skin while stimulating the production of new collagen.
This versatile treatment can be used on the face, including the eyelids, jawline and neck, as well as the body, such as the abdomen, thighs, buttocks and arms.
“It is also helpful as a lifting treatment for upper eyelids and eyebrows,” adds Dr Ng.
Patients typically see gradual improvements as the skin continues to improve for up to six months following treatment as new collagen is formed. “The effects of 10therma can last for more than a year, depending on the individual's skin condition and ageing process,” she adds.
Post-treatment, patients might feel a mild redness, which will typically resolve within a few hours.
Step 3: Focus on the deeper layers of fat and muscle to deliver a sculpted facial lift
Lastly, ultherapy, a non-invasive ultrasound energy treatment, is done to target the deeper layers of the skin – down to the fat and muscles – to lift and enhance facial contours.
During the procedure, doctors will use ultrasound imaging to see the layers of tissue they are treating, and direct the energy to where it will be beneficial.
“The heat from the ultrasound energy triggers the body’s natural response to stimulate the growth of fresh, new collagen and strengthen weak collagen,” says Dr Alfred Li, resident physician at Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic.
Similar to 10therma, post-treatment side effects may include a mild redness, which usually resolves within a few hours.
Post-operative results and care
Both Dr Li and Dr Ng recommend going for four sessions of skinbooster collagen injections four weeks apart, combined with one session of 10therma and Ultherapy to yield visible changes to the skin, making it look firmer and more lifted.
Changes usually start to appear in three weeks, and would peak in three months.
Before deciding if one is a suitable candidate for the OZ Collagen Renewal Suite, doctors at Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic will conduct a thorough examination and history assessment of your face to evaluate the extent of skin ageing and laxity.
If the ageing or laxity is severe, especially in those who are 60 years and older, and they feel that collagen stimulation may not be as effective, doctors will recommend other treatments.
So far, Dr Park notes the OZ Collagen Renewal Suite is popular among patients in their 30s and 40s. “They are adept at using social media, are well informed, and recognise the importance of collagen banking to help them fight ageing.
“Collagen banking is a forward-thinking approach to skincare, promoting the importance of early intervention and consistent care to maintain the skin’s youthful appearance,” she adds.
