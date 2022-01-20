Ozark actress Julia Garner on her craft and love of fashion

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - American actress Julia Garner has a habit of doing many things concurrently.

Apart from sitting for magazine covers and apartment hunting, the 27-year-old has just wrapped filming for two Netflix series: the fourth and final season of crime series Ozark (2017 to 2022) and the highly anticipated Shonda Rhimes-produced miniseries, Inventing Anna.

In Ozark, released on Jan 21, Garner reprises her Emmy-winning role as the hot-headed riot Ruth Langmore, a member of a criminal family. She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020.

Inventing Anna, a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article, is slated to premiere on Feb 11. Garner plays Anna Sorokin, the 31-year-old Russian who posed as German heiress Anna Delvey and left a trail of swindled hotels, banks and Manhattan's wealthy elite in her wake between 2013 and 2017.

To say Garner lends a magnetism to intense, unconventional roles is an understatement. But is it intentional?

"I look at scripts and I'm, like, this isn't complex enough. When it's complex, there's more stuff to do," she says over the telephone from New York.

Our hour-long conversation is intermittently interrupted by the snoring of Biz, the English bulldog she owns with her husband Mark Foster, lead singer of indie pop band Foster The People. Garner apologises on Biz's behalf.

Filming both roles at the same time during a pandemic, pre-vaccine, and with two complicated accents that are worlds apart - Langmore speaks in a deep Southern American drawl while Sorokin does British English with American musicality and sprinklings of German and Russian inclination - was challenging, Garner admits.

"It was a moment in time that I'll remember forever because it was so difficult. I didn't even have time to think about how crazy it was," she says.

She credits her Ozark co-star and mentor, veteran actress Laura Linney, for helping her get through the intense dual filming schedules.

Linney had shared with her a piece of simple advice that she now lives by: "It's one bite at a time, take it hour by hour."

It was a coping mechanism Linney learnt back in the early noughties while filming the 2003 movies, Love Actually and Mystic River, at the same time, shuttling between two countries.

For Garner, preparation for the role in Inventing Anna involved a meticulous study of the magazine article on which the show is based, and reviewing the limited but valuable footage acquired by powerhouse creator and producer Rhimes - some of which were taken during Sorokin's first few weeks in prison.