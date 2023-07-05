Over 1 million queue numbers issued for Taylor Swift tickets within 10 minutes of UOB pre-sale

SINGAPORE – More than a million virtual queue numbers for Taylor Swift concert tickets were issued within 10 minutes on Wednesday.

The United Overseas Bank (UOB) pre-sale started at noon and is open to all UOB cardmembers.

But by 12.10pm, customers were already receiving queue numbers in the one million range.

Similarly, on June 22, over a million virtual queue numbers were issued for Coldplay, with many saying they have never received such a high queue number before.

Pre-sale tickets for the British rock band’s four concerts at the National Stadium to take place in January 2024 sold out after five hours.

An hour before the UOB pre-sale started, many complained about facing technical issues on the ticketing website Ticketmaster.

Customers who tried logging in to their Ticketmaster account after 11am received the message “rate exceeded” on their screens.

Other customers who managed to get to the payment page after selecting their tickets were unable to log in, and received a similar message.