Orinda & Me: How guide dogs help the visually impaired in S'pore navigate pandemic challenges

SINGAPORE - Blind and visually impaired Singaporeans say their bond with their guide dogs became stronger during the pandemic.
Both handler and partner have had to rely on each other more than ever amid disruptions to their regular routine.
SINGAPORE - Blind and visually impaired Singaporeans say their bond with their guide dogs became stronger during the pandemic.
Both handler and partner have had to rely on each other more than ever amid disruptions to their regular routine.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.