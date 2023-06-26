Orchestra of the Music Makers resumes ambitious Ring cycle staging with Das Rheingold

Producer Christopher Cheong, 34, a full-time lawyer who heads OMM’s artistic development team, said: “It was timely for us to continue this epic production which had been in the works since 2018. We wanted to show that Singapore’s arts economy is still alive despite the pandemic.”

The OMM’s commitment is all the more admirable considering it is a volunteer orchestra composed of both professional and non-professional musicians.

OMM board chairman Lee Guan Wei, 35, a civil servant, said that OMM aims to “demystify” classical music.

“We are pitching it such that anyone, regardless of musical background, can appreciate the beauty and story behind the opera,” he added.

Mr Cheong said of OMM’s staging: “There is a conscious effort to translate Wagner’s stage directions into modern day with computer-generated imagery and directions.”

Wagner’s operas, sometimes perceived as hard going even for opera fans, are a hard sell.

But Mr Michael Huang, 21, associate producer of Das Rheingold and a student at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music at the National University of Singapore, pointed out that the sprawling narratives, based loosely on German heroic legends about gods and warriors, are ground-breaking storytelling.

“Most people don’t realise how influential the Wagner Cycle is in influencing 21st-century pop culture such as The Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones.

“One could argue that this influenced modern movie productions today, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has stories spanning a few movies.”

Mr Cheong said this delayed production showcases how far OMM has come through the pandemic.

“Working through the challenges during Covid-19 has brought us to a much stronger place than if the pandemic did not happen. We are much stronger organisationally.”

Book it/Das Rheingold

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: July 8, 7.30pm

Admission: For those aged six and above. Tickets from $18 are available at Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Info: www.orchestra.sg/das-rheingold