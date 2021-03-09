For Subscribers
On the trail of secret spots
Secret Singapore, which will be out next month, details the heritage and stories behind the country's obscure places
Bukit Brown cemetery, the largest Chinese cemetery outside China, is known for its huge collection of ornate, well-preserved tombstones, including those flanked by imposing statues of Sikh guards.
But it was a pop of colour from decorative tiles depicting pastoral scenes such as a Dutch windmill and European mountains that caught Heidi Sarna's eye while she was cycling through the cemetery last year.