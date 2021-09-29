FAMOUS FRIENDS: Actress Jung Ho-yeon, the breakout star of Squid Game (2021), has posted an adorable photo of herself with her celebrity pal, K-pop group Blackpink's Jennie Kim, on the set of the hit Netflix series.

In the snap posted on Monday, Jung, 27, is seen in the distinctive green tracksuit worn by actors portraying the players in a mysterious survival game to win 45.6 billion won (S$52.2 million).

Jung, a top model who has strutted the catwalk for luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton and Lanvin, made her acting debut in the series as Player 067.

Her co-star, Lee Jung-jae, who plays Player 456, said Jennie had also sent a food truck to the set to support her friend.

The 25-year-old Blackpink rapper also received Squid Game-inspired memorabilia from Netflix Korea. She showed off the creepy doll head, based on the game Red Light, Green Light in the show's first episode, on Instagram and tagged Jung.

Squid Game, which was released on Sept 17, is the first K-drama to top Netflix's global top 10 chart, according to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol. The series has also spawned several memes.