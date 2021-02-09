SHOW LO AND FORMER AGENT BURY THE HATCHET: Disgraced Taiwanese entertainer Show Lo is eyeing a comeback and he may be doing so with the help of an unlikely person: his former agent Sun Te-jung.

Sun, 60, who is most famous for engineering the success of boy band 5566, had managed Lo some 20 years ago, but the duo fell out after Lo, 41, was reported to have accused Sun of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Lo posted on social media a photo of him with Sun and wrote in a comment to a fan: “Haha, our misunderstanding has been resolved. I am bro now with Mr Sun.”

Lo’s career came to a halt in April last year after his former girlfriend, Chinese influencer Grace Chow, 32, accused him of cheating on her and hosting sex parties in an explosive post on Weibo.

Even as Lo faced criticism, Sun defended him, urging the media to give the pair space and not add

fuel to the fire.

According to Taiwan’s Apple Daily, Lo and Sun fell out about 20 years ago over the disbanding of boy band Four Best Born, of which Lo was a member. Lo thought he was abandoned by Sun, while Sun thought Lo betrayed him.

Apple Daily reported on Sunday that Sun had reached out to Lo after being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Lo clarified that he had never accused Sun of sexual harassment, while Sun told the

media that he has found his “long-lost eldest son”, and said Lo has grown up and become more meticulous. Sun said he would help Lo to stage a comeback, but had no detailed plans for now.

He urged Lo to lie low for now and take things one step at a time due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. “I feel sorry for him, as many things about him have been exaggerated, so I must help him,” he was quoted as saying.