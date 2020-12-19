CHAOTIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BECKHAMS: Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has trouble corralling her children and pets for Christmas card photos too, as her behind-the-scenes video - which she shared on Instagram yesterday - revealed.

"The making of... never work with kids or animals," the former Spice Girls member joked in the caption.

She struggled to round up her four children - Cruz, 15, Romeo, 18, Brooklyn, 21, and Harper, nine - as well as their three dogs Sage, Fig and Olive for a festive picture in front of their Christmas tree.

Victoria Beckham also shared a picture of her husband, former footballer David Beckham, 45, in a reindeer face mask, meeting Santa Claus at Christmas-themed British attraction Lapland UK. The caption was: "Golden Bells met Santa tonight in a very festive mask."

"Golden Balls" was the infamous nickname she gave England's former football captain in an interview on British talk show Parkinson in 2000.