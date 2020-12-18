ROYAL CHRISTMAS: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a photograph of their family for their annual Christmas card.

Prince William, 38, second in line to the throne, is pictured with his wife Kate Middleton, 38, and their three children - Prince George, seven; Princess Charlotte, five; and Prince Louis, two - looking relaxed in sweaters and sitting with wide grins on a bale of hay in front of chopped firewood at their Amner Hall country home in England.

Younger son Louis sits front and centre and steals the limelight with a cheeky, mid-laugh grin.

According to People.com, the couple sent one of their cards to Britain's National Health Service (NHS), which included a handwritten message from Prince William thanking the staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"To all the amazing NHS staff. We can never thank you enough for the dedication and sacrifices you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful," he wrote.

The whole family also made a surprise appearance at a pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre earlier this month to thank essential workers, marking the children's first public appearance in months.

"It is the least we could do to thank you for everything you do - day in, day out - to keep our country safe and look after those who need help the most," Prince William said in a speech before the event.