On Hsu's show: An ex and a hongbao mystery

TAIPEI • Did Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu give a red packet to her former boyfriend, host Mickey Huang, for his wedding?

That was a talking point after the first episode of her new talk show, Dee's Talk, was released last Thursday.

Huang was a guest on the episode, and the duo talked about their past relationship and the topic of marriage.

Hsu, 43, and Huang, 49, dated for about four years before breaking up acrimoniously in 2000, when he reportedly dumped her for fellow TV host Bowie Tsang, 48, daughter of Hong Kong veteran actor Eric Tsang.

Huang and Bowie Tsang broke up in 2004, and Hsu went on to marry businessman Mike Hsu in 2005, with whom she has three daughters.

Meanwhile, Huang and actress Summer Meng, 30, registered their marriage in March last year after dating for six years.

The couple had planned to hold their wedding banquet with a guest list of about 700 a month later, but postponed it to May 16 this year due to the pandemic.

They downsized the celebration to one with only four tables for the families, but even this had to be cancelled due to Taiwan's worsening pandemic in May.

Hsu mentioned on Dee's Talk that she had given a red packet, or hongbao, for Huang's wedding and that it was a big one.

But Huang later clarified on Facebook: "She was on location when she mentioned this part. I was a little confused when I saw it.

"We didn't hold a wedding and did not collect any hongbao. Did she pass it to someone or did she give it to another ex-boyfriend? Hahahaha."

Hsu replied in the comments section of his post that she might have dreamt about it.

She posted a photo of a receipt on her social media account yesterday, as she wrote in Chinese: "Thanks again to Mickey for going on Dee's Talk. Regarding the hongbao mystery, I must say he understands me very well. He knows that I am a caring person and has provided me with a channel to make up for the hongbao."

She said she has donated the money to a welfare organisation, of which Huang is a spokesman, as she wished him a happy marriage.