Omega x Swatch madness: Was it worth the hype?

SINGAPORE - The madness has died down and now, the bragging and in some cases, complaints have begun.

We are talking about last week's launch of the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collection, which caused stampedes and even melees not just in Singapore but all over the world.

The collection comprises 11 models at $372 each and offers an entry point into owning an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, which has a price tag of at least $9,000. Named after planetary bodies, the watches have bioceramic cases, Velcro straps and come in different colours.

Swatch did not say that the collection would be limited or one-off, but that did not stop watch enthusiasts from gathering outside the Swatch store at Ion Orchard's Basement 2 from as early as 5.30am last Saturday (March 26). The store opened at 10am.

Things got chaotic and police officers arrived at the scene. One man even reportedly taunted the officers to "use your gun and shoot me".

Because stocks were so limited, many who queued left empty handed and disappointed.

But it is a different story for those who managed to bag the coveted watch.

Watch fan Benedict Ong, 30 arrived at Ion Orchard at 9.30pm on Friday. His parents joined him at 1am and he got his hands on a dark blue Mission To Neptune piece at 10.30am.

"Although the entire process was a huge mess, I enjoyed being there," the sales professional says.

At 4am on Saturday, recent university graduate Low Sze Min, 23, and her boyfriend, an undergraduate and watch enthusiast, joined the queue at Swatch's Marina Bay Sands outlet. The store allocated time slots of 2 to 6pm to those with queue numbers.

Ms Low got the Tiffany blue Mission to Uranus model, while her boyfriend went for the black and grey Mission to Mercury piece.

"It's exciting to be one of the first to lay hands on this unique collaboration," she says.