Old is gold

The world's oldest Ironman Hiromu Inada (right), who turns 89 in November, during a training session for the Ironman World Championship at Inage International Triathlon Club in Chiba Prefecture. Mr Inada holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to complete an Ironman competition - a gruelling format involving swimming 3.86km, cycling 180.25km and running a 42.2km marathon. He has been watching the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to pick up some tips from the athletes before he competes in next year's Ironman competition. "There's so much to learn. I apply it to my training and it works. It's fun," says the octogenarian after one of his near-daily training sessions. He came to the triathlon late, learning how to swim only when he was 60, after retiring to take care of his sick wife. He was 70 when he first took part in a local triathlon competition and began trying out for Ironman in his late 70s. "Triathlon became my obsession," he said, especially after the death of his wife. "That was all I had." It took several years of training, but in 2012, he won his age group in the competition in Hawaii for the first time, aged 80, with a time of 15 hours, 38 minutes and 25 seconds. In 2018, he became the world's oldest Ironman finisher, aged 85 years 328 days. And he is planning to compete again next year. He said: "I'm living my youth... I feel the joy of living."

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE