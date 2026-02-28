Straitstimes.com header logo

Nostalgic Pokemon scenes light up night sky in drone show at Japan amusement park

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 1,500 drones equipped with LEDs danced across the sky above the Yomiuriland amusement park in Japan, showing scenes from games from 30 years ago, on Feb 27.

A total of 1,500 drones equipped with LEDs danced across the sky above the Yomiuriland amusement park in Japan on Feb 27.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO/KANAGAWA - The night sky was illuminated with Pokemon during a drone show at the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki in Kanagawa prefecture, on Feb 27.

The show was staged to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, which trace back to the Pokemon Red Version and Pokemon Green Version games, which launched in February 1996.

Since then, the Pokemon media franchise, which includes an animated series, movies and games, featuring “little monsters” that attract children, as well as adult superfans, has been enjoyed around the world.

The show was planned by The Pokemon Company in Tokyo to express gratitude to Pokemon fans and live-streamed on its official YouTube channel.

Music played as a total of 1,500 drones equipped with LEDs danced across the sky above the park, showing scenes from games from 30 years ago. The show concluded with a message saying that Pokemon “will continue to connect the world”, drawing applause from the audience.

The Yomiuri Shimbun also distributed a promotional edition of the newspaper on Feb 27 at PokePark KANTO, a permanent outdoor Pokemon attraction at the amusement park, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the series.

Many visitors received the special paper, which included a photo of themselves with Pokemon taken at the outdoor attraction. The service is available through March 1.

Mr Toshinobu Nakaseko, 34, a childcare worker from Tokyo, said he has enjoyed Pokemon games since the release of the first game title, adding: “I want to show this off to the children at the nursery school.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Thieves targeting high-value Pokemon cards as Japanese media franchise turns 30
‘Some are just kids’: Victims of alleged $700,000 Pokemon card scam band together for support
See more on

Japan

Pokemon

Pop culture

Drones

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.