culture

No pause to print

Founded to print newspapers, the press (above) also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra (far left) and Lili Cuca (left). Mr Jaime Garcia, one of
Mr Jaime Garcia, one of the owners of the La Linterna printing house in Cali, Colombia, adjusts a 1870 French Marinoni printing press. In the heart of the colonial district of Cali, the printing house was slowly dying out until graphic designers and street artists rekindled this beacon of traditional typography.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Founded to print newspapers, the press (above) also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra (far left) and Lili Cuca (left). Mr Jaime Garcia, one of
Founded to print newspapers, the press also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra (above) and Lili Cuca.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Founded to print newspapers, the press (above) also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra (far left) and Lili Cuca (left). Mr Jaime Garcia, one of
Founded to print newspapers, the press (above) also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra and Lili Cuca.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Founded to print newspapers, the press (above) also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra (far left) and Lili Cuca (left). Mr Jaime Garcia, one of
Founded to print newspapers, the press also produced concert posters for artistes such as British singer Elton John. Today, it prints urban art such as those by Colombian artists Tonra and Lili Cuca (above).PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    43 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 23, 2021, with the headline 'No pause to print'. Subscribe
Topics: 