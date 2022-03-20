Everyday prices - for items like petrol, electricity and eggs - have been rising, driven by factors like global inflation, logistics costs and the Russia-Ukraine war.
But you can soften the blow of belt-tightening by making mental adjustments and taking small steps to economise.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 20, 2022, with the headline Make a little go a long way . Subscribe