Style News

BALENCIAGA X ADIDAS DROPS

Just when people have got over the news that Balenciaga has released 100 pairs of dirty, old sneakers for sale, the luxury fashion house has gone viral again, this time for its collaboration with sportswear label Adidas.

From oversized hoodies and trousers to chunky trainers, the 34-piece collection by creative director Demna Gvasalia has strong football-player vibes and combines Adidas' iconic triple-striped motif with Balenciaga's logo. It is also made for those with deep pockets. The cheapest piece - a pair of socks emblazoned with the word Balenciaga - is going for $275.

Fashion magazine Vogue has called it "a match made in high-street fashion heaven that's sure to sell out", but a few Twitter users have called it "disappointing". Buy, pre-order or gawk at the collection at str.sg/w2N7

BUCCELLATI'S FIRST BOUTIQUE IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA

Italian high jewellery brand Buccellati has just established its first South-east Asian outpost in Singapore.

The family-owned brand, which celebrated its centenary in 2019, was founded in Milan by "the Prince of Goldsmiths" Mario Buccellati and is synonymous with fine craftsmanship and one-off pieces.

The brand still uses techniques that date back to the Renaissance period to design its baubles, which include haute jewellery, fine watches (such as the Tulle watch, above) and exquisite objects for the home.

Buccellati caters to a long list of glamorous clients - from royal families to the late Hong Kong singer Anita Mui, who sported a pearl-and-diamond necklace and a matching pair of earrings designed by jeweller Gianmaria Buccellati for her final stage performance in 2003. The piece has since been auctioned off at Sotheby's for millions of dollars.

Buccellati is at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Galleria Level, B1-18/18A.

BLING EMPIRE STAR KANE LIM IS IN SINGAPORE

In case you have not heard, American pop diva Rihanna is now officially on maternity leave and Singapore's Kane Lim will be taking over as the newest ambassador for her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Fans can meet the star of Netflix's hit show Bling Empire (2021 to present) in person and shop some of his Fenty faves, including the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30.

All they need to do is head to Sephora Singapore's flagship Ion Orchard store tomorrow at 10am.

LAB-GROWN LEATHER GETS A BOOST

Leather cultivated from cells rather than cows? Well, this is no longer the stuff of science-fiction novels.

One California-based biotechnology start-up called Vitrolabs Inc is trying to make it happen.

The company recently received US$46 million (S$63.3 million) in funding from French-based luxury goods company Kering, which owns high-end brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent.

Leather alternatives are huge right now and companies have been experimenting with a wide range of materials - including cacti, leaves and even apples. And English luxury brand Stella McCartney will be debuting what is said to be the first luxury mushroom leather bag called the Frayme Mylo in July.

However, industry insiders have hailed laboratory-grown leather as the closest alternative material to real leather.