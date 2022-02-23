Sharifah Nadirah, 36

Housewife and freelance spin instructor

HEIGHT 1.56m WEIGHT 58kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do 60 to 90 minutes of strength training six times a week in the morning before my cardiovascular workout. I follow a tailored programme that changes on a monthly basis to build strength. I am a freelance spin instructor and I conduct classes six times a week. These serve as my cardiovascular exercise.

DIET I eat at least 100g of protein a day. These come mostly from chicken, egg whites and salmon. My carbohydrates come from wholemeal breads and vegetables, including potatoes. I eat brown rice once a week, and I drink lots of water. I occasionally eat sweet things, such as a protein muffin or croffle. I keep track of what I eat in my food diary.

Karlmal Imin, 38

Mechanical product designer, freelance spin instructor

HEIGHT 1.66m WEIGHT 62kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My exercise regimen consists of about 90 minutes of weight training and 45 minutes of cardiovascular exercises. I do weight training five times a week, and target different muscle groups during the sessions. I also conduct spin classes and these serve as a form of cardiovascular, endurance and strength training. Spin is a good total body workout.

DIET My breakfast consists of oats mixed with fruit. This provides me with adequate fibre, protein and carbohydrates to start my day. My lunch and dinner are usually made up of various items, such as brown rice, potatoes, pumpkin, salmon fillet, chicken breast, lean minced beef and vegetables, for a balanced diet. I give myself the occasional treat, such as chocolates and cold cheng teng.