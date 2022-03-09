Jordan See, 25

Fitness trainer

HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 63kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have been training in calisthenics for almost nine years. I started with just endurance training (sets and repetitions), using basic exercises such as pull-ups, push-ups, dips and squats. One of the challenges that I try to push myself with is 100 pull-ups within 10 minutes. Slowly, as I got stronger, I started doing more skill-related calisthenics moves such as planches, as well as front and back levers.

DIET I do not have a strict diet. Most days, I have economy rice or chicken rice. I make sure I eat enough fruits and vegetables, and stay hydrated throughout the day. Enjoy the food and the workouts - that is how one stays motivated to keep going.

Ria Chen, 27

Fitness trainer

HEIGHT 1.62m WEIGHT 50kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I get plenty of cardio in (at least six hours a week) just by doing my job as a spin instructor. I started lifting about a year ago and that was when I began to build muscle. Outside of the classes I teach, I try to clock in two to three strength-training sessions.

DIET On an average day, I have good old economy rice. But when I have time to cook, a medium-rare steak and a whole oven-roasted broccoli are my go-to. I used to drink bubble tea like water, but I have since swopped the habit out for protein smoothies, which are great supplements for my diet and also help me recover from the day's physical activities.