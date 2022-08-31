Quinn Chen, 25

Entrepreneur

HEIGHT 1.57m WEIGHT 47kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I see fitness, like skincare, as a way to build and train discipline, and put that into practice in other parts of my life, especially my career.

I work out three to four times a week, usually at the gym. I incorporate swimming to keep things interesting - it builds endurance while being low-impact. I also recently picked up golf.

DIET I love trying different types of food. Food is also my love language, so sticking to a diet can be hard. I try to make healthier choices, such as picking wholefoods over instant or highly processed food. I must have my daily oats, which are great for the heart and high in fibre. Blueberries are my go-to snacks - they are great not just for the body, but also for the skin.

Kenny Khoo, 37

Banking professional

HEIGHT 1.78m WEIGHT 65kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I usually hit the gym two to three times a week. Each hourly session comprises an average of six exercises targeted to work the core muscle groups, and I alternate between upper-and lower-body exercises each session.

I find physical training more effective for my fitness journey as it helps build strength and increase muscle mass while cutting down on excess fat.

DIET I have a sweet tooth - caramel, butterscotch, ice cream and desserts are my go-to food and flavours when I am stressed or feeling down.

I also enjoy checking out new restaurants and cafes. So, I try to balance my diet with one healthier meal a day, comprising a protein or grain bowl.

Breakfast is usually my favourite local kaya toast set with soft-boiled eggs and coffee.

I believe discipline is key. If you stick to your regimen diligently, you can enjoy your meals yet stay fit and healthy.

Text and photos by Mark Cheong