Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (7) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

4. (-) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher

5. (3) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

6. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

7. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

8. (-) Twisted Love by Ana Huang

9. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

10. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

NON-FICTION

1. (1) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (6) Leadership by Henry Kissinger

4. (10) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

5. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (5) Surrounded By Narcissists by Thomas Erikson

7. (4) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

8. (7) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

8. (8) The World In 2050 by Hamish McRae

9. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

10. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

3. (3) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

4. (2) Treehouse Tales by Andy Griffiths

5. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore - The Complete Screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

6. (7) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

8. (5) Geronimo Stilton #81: The Super Cup Face-Off by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

10. (-) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

10. (9) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.