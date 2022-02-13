Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

3. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (7) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (4) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

5. (6) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

6. (10) Daughter Of The Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

7. (9) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

8. (-) The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

9. (-) The Maid by Nita Prose

10. (-) The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

NON-FICTION

1. (1) In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (-) Secret Singapore by Heidi Sarna and Jerome Lim

4. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (-) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

6. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (-) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

8. (8) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

9. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (3) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

5. (9) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

7. (8) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

8. (4) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) Secrets Of Singapore: Chinatown by Catherine Nadira Tan

10. (6) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.