No date this Valentine’s Day? Here’s how you can spend Feb 14 in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? Don’t fret , there’s still plenty you can do on Feb 14 .

As V-Day looms, a slate of speed-dating sessions, fitness meet-ups, Galentine’s celebrations and even anti-romance parties have emerged as alternatives to candlelit dinners for two.

Looking for love IRL

Those looking for last-minute love and keen to ditch dating apps can try singles mixers and speed-dating sessions, with social media groups and eateries stepping in to play cupid.

Restaurant Beast and Butterflies at M Social Hotel is hosting a $60 buffet where singles can mingle over dinner, while Moon Rooftop Bar & Lounge on Anson Road is hosting a ticketed speed-dating event, both on Feb 14 .

Beyond restaurants and bars, social media communities are also getting involved. Local group TheAfterHours is holding a singles mixer featuring speed dating and icebreakers on Feb 13 , while percent20twenty is hosting a party on Feb 14 that invites participants to be the ultimate wingman (or wingwoman) by bringing along their single friends and pitch, in front of a crowd, why someone should date them.

Restaurant Beast and Butterflies at M Social Hotel is hosting a $60 buffet where singles can mingle over dinner. PHOTOS: BEAST AND BUTTERFLIES

Running into romance

Run clubs are the new dating apps , according to some on TikTok and people seeking their meet-cutes with a side of cardio.

Active singles can sign up for Valentine’s-themed runs like Love at First Stride, a 5km morning run at East Coast Park followed by mingling over pizza. Tickets, which cover lunch, cost $25 each .

Ms Madeline Toh (right, in glasses) started Singles Running Club Singapore in 2024 as a community project, and this will mark its first Valentine’s Day run. PHOTOS: SINGLES RUNNING CLUB SINGAPORE

The run is expected to draw about 40 participants, said organiser Ms Madeline Toh who works in sustainability. She started the Singles Running Club Singapore in 2024 as a community project, and this will mark its first Valentine’s Day run.

“In the theme of ‘slow dating’, the intention here is to give conscious singles the opportunity to expand their lives, their social circles, normalise making new connections organically over shared interest.

“One thing will lead to another and that’s really all we need to focus on, to attract our person,” said the 35-year-old.

Those who are not early birds can opt for a relaxed 5km evening jog by run club Easy Pace Only , ending with drinks at a rooftop bar at Raffles Place.

Leaving it up to the gods

Singles who prefer to have fate decide their romantic futures can sign up for Beyond the Red String: The Gods of Love Valentine’s Temple Tour which offers a more spiritual alternative.

The guided experience on Feb 13 explores Chinese deities associated with love, marriage, harmony and family. PHOTOS: HEYLADTOUR/ FACEBOOK

The guided experience on Feb 13 explores Chinese deities associated with love, marriage, harmony and family such as Yue Lao, the god of marriage.

Led by a licensed Singapore Tourism Board guide, participants learn about the myths and traditions tied to each deity. If they are seeking a partner, they can learn the specific prayers and offerings associated with each deity, and receive a small symbolic token of blessing.

Tickets cost $30 and the tour is open to couples, singles or those who are simply curious.

Galentine’s over Valentine’s

For those celebrating female friendships instead of romance, Galentine’s Day events are also having a moment.

Local book club Sorry I’m Booked will host a morning event where bookworms can swap titles that make their heart flutter. PHOTO: SORRY I’M BOOKED CLUB/ INSTAGRAM

Local book club Sorry I’m Booked will host a morning event at Clarke Quay, where bookworms can swap titles that make their heart flutter and spend the day with fellow literary romantics.

Those keen on a night out with their besties can sign up for a ticketed pub crawl across two bars at Rendezvous Hotel Singapore on Feb 13. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

When bad dates become good stories

Sometimes the worst dates can make the best anecdotes. Duxton Road bar Goodbye Alibi is providing a platform for such stories with Terror-Tine on Feb 11 - a Valentine’s-adjacent event for ladies aged 25 to 45.

Goodbye Alibi’s owner Kimberley Yeo said Terror-Tine will be a “fun and chaotic” session. PHOTOS: GOODBYE ALIBI

The night features an open mic where women can share their dating horror stories, with the crowd voting on the worst dating nightmare. Tickets cost $69 and include free-flow wine.

The bar’s owner Kimberley Yeo said: “It’s more of a fun and chaotic session where we can laugh and commiserate and scream or cry at the absurdities that go on in the dating world. It’s supposed to be a feel good event and one where the ladies can become friends after.”

Swearing off love - loudly

Not feeling the love at all? There is an event for that, too.

Sweet, Bitter & Twisted, an anti-Valentine’s coffee rave at the Museum of Ice Cream on Feb 22 , is aimed at anyone looking to shake off dating nightmares and dance them out to house music instead.

Sweet, Bitter & Twisted, an anti-Valentine’s coffee rave, will be held at the Museum of Ice Cream on Feb 22. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Gen Zs into wellness are enjoying beats laid down by DJs at sober parties.

Tickets are $15 and includes entry to the dessert bar and tarot card readings.