Night sport takes off at the Sports Hub

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Sports Hub is seeing a rise in interest in sport at night as fitness enthusiasts, runners, longboarders, and even Singapore’s first alpine skier, have embraced the sports and recreation venue in Kallang after dark as the pandemic played out over the past year.

“We have seen a gradual growth in night sport across the Singapore Sports Hub as our spaces such as the 100Plus Promenade and Stadium Riverside Walk are open to the community 24/7 year-round,” says a Sports Hub spokesman.